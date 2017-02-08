Thu 9 AM | The Beauty Of Earth That Moves

We can be wary of the earthquake potential of the Cascadia Subduction Zone and still appreciate what it's done for the landscape.

The meeting of tectonic plates far beneath us makes our part of the world quake-prone, but beautiful, too.

Mountains and other dramatic landforms are the products of the earth moving; Robert Lillie demonstrates in his book Beauty from the Beast: Plate Tectonics and the Landscapes of the Pacific Northwest.

Lillie taught geosciences at Oregon State and led ranger tours on geology.

He visits with some highlights of the earth around us.

