Thu 9 AM | The Beauty Of Earth That Moves

We can be wary of the earthquake potential of the Cascadia Subduction Zone and still appreciate what it's done for the landscape. 

The meeting of tectonic plates far beneath us makes our part of the world quake-prone, but beautiful, too. 

Mountains and other dramatic landforms are the products of the earth moving; Robert Lillie demonstrates in his book Beauty from the Beast: Plate Tectonics and the Landscapes of the Pacific Northwest

Lillie taught geosciences at Oregon State and led ranger tours on geology. 

He visits with some highlights of the earth around us.  
 

Mapping Where The Earth Tends To Slide

By & Mar 9, 2016
Wikimedia

Don't get excited by the term "SLIDO," it is NOT one of those little hamburgers (that's a slider). 

SLIDO is the Statewide Landslide Information Layer for Oregon, and a pretty good acronym for a program that keeps track of landslides. 

The rains of this winter showed us what can happen when the earth slides--like on several Douglas County roads--and the SLIDO maps show where slides can happen and have. 

The state Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI) runs the SLIDO program. 

What Moves The Ground Beneath Us

By & Jan 24, 2017
Cascadia Region Earthquake Workgroup

Check out the web page of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network and click on the markers for recent earthquakes.

You'll be surprised to see that they happen all the time... it's just that few of them are strong enough for us to feel. 

The Cascadia Subduction Zone in which we live poses a constant threat of big earthquakes, and other features can also contribute to powerful Earth movements. 

Seismic Network president John Vidale lectures this week at Southwestern Oregon Community College on temblors in the Northwest. 

Research: Cascadia Quake Could Hit Sooner Than We Thought

By Portland Tribune Aug 8, 2016
Cassandra Profita/EarthFix

A new analysis by researchers in Oregon, Spain and British Columbia, Canada, suggests that massive earthquakes on northern sections of the Cascadia Subduction Zone, affecting areas of the Pacific Northwest that are more heavily populated, are somewhat more frequent than has been believed in the past.