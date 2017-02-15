Thu 9 AM | Americans (Still) Struggle To Read Well

The literacy rate is considered high in America, but plenty of people struggle to read at an appropriate level.

Cognitive scientist Mark Seidenberg says that's because we don't do enough to connect what science has learned to the way language is taught in the classroom.

Seidenberg lays out his case in the book Language at the Speed of Sight: How We Read, Why So Many Can't, And What Can Be Done About It.

We get into the details of how the brain takes in language in written form, and how we can improve upon the process.

