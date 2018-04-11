Thu 9 AM | AIFF Film Challenges Society's View Of Intelligence

It wasn't THAT long ago that people with developmental and intellectual disabilities ended up shunted away from society and placed in mental institutions, until they died. We treat them better now, but better enough?

That is the question Dan Habib asks in his film "Intelligent Lives," screening this weekend at the Ashland Independent Film Festival. The film follows three people who challenge society's definition of intelligence, and pursue their dreams despite their own personal challenges.

The historical portions of the film are narrated by the actor Chris Cooper; he and his wife had a son with cerebral palsy who experienced some of the same treatment as the subjects of the film. The Coopers--Chris and Marianne Leone Cooper--are also executive directors of the film.

The Coopers and Chris Habib join us in the studio.