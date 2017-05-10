Thu 8:30 | A VIRTUAL "Signals & Noise" On Media Events

Andrew Gay, Mohammad Zamani, and Precious Yamaguchi sound off on media matters.

The election season of 2016 served up surprises by the truckload.

One of them was the realization that mass media is not so mass anymore... each of us has our own choices in media, and the choices often give plenty of opinion with facts.

Which brings up another point: how do you KNOW when you're getting facts? Bogus news stories on pop-up media gained traction in an already fragmented media world.

These are issues that come up in the teaching of Andrew Gay and Precious Yamaguchi at Southern Oregon University, where Ebbi "Mohammad" Zamani is a student.