Thu 8:30 | A VIRTUAL "Signals & Noise" On Media Events

One giant TV chain wants to buy another giant TV chain.
Stephen Colbert's presidential insults draw the attention of the FCC chair.
Social media "influencers" played a role in the recent Fyre Festival fiasco.
Yep, always SOMETHING to talk about in the media, and we gather up some highlights for our monthly chat "Signals & Noise" with Southern Oregon University Communications faculty Precious Yamaguchi and Andrew Gay.
They also talk about their recent work with virtual reality, and bring some gear for later use on the web.