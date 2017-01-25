Thu 8:30 | Underground History: The Old Horse Bones Of Paisley

Thank goodness for the dry environment in the vicinity of Paisley, Oregon.

The conditions have helped preserve evidence of possible human habitation thousands of years ago... long before the usual theories about the first humans in North America.

Dennis Jenkins at the University of Oregon has supervised many digs at the Paisley Caves, and now he reports on the finding of very old horse bones found there. Dr. Jenkins shares the microphone in this month's edition of "Underground History."

Our in-house archaeologists, Chelsea Rose and Mark Tveskov of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology, join us to dig up the details.