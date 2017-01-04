Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | Taking Care Of Homeless People In Sub-Freezing Weather

Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Living outside is never easy, but it could be deadly this time of year.

A Portland man living on the street succumbed to hypothermia Monday, as temperatures plunged into the teens.

We hear about efforts in Lane County to keep people warm during dangerously cold times of year. Groups like St. Vincent De Paul are providing warming shelters from Dec. 1 to March 31 this year, longer than ever before thanks to a bump in state funding.

Ashland also provides cold-weather shelters.  Our guest is William Wise, Director First Place Family Center for St. Vincent De Paul Lane County. 

We'll also visit with Heidi Parker Shames, the shelter coordinator in Ashland, and Sharon Harris, a shelter volunteer. 

Eugene City Council To Allow Small Homeless Camps

By & Charlotte Duren Sep 25, 2013
BuzzFarmers

The Eugene City Council voted this week to pass an ordinance allowing small camps for the homeless.

The ordinance would give the council the authority to create multiple volunteer-run camps for up to 15 people… if a tryout with a first camp goes well. 

Homeless and Evicted in Eureka

By & May 3, 2016
lostcoastoutpost.com / Oliver Cory

Forty-four tons of trash, three shipping containers stuffed with people’s personal belongings, and close to 150 humans: all were removed from Palco Marsh in Eureka by the city's police this week. 

  Eleven former residents of the marsh are suing the city in federal court over the eviction. Attorney Shelley Mack is representing the group, known as the Palco 11. 