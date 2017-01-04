Thu 8:30 | Taking Care Of Homeless People In Sub-Freezing Weather

Living outside is never easy, but it could be deadly this time of year.

A Portland man living on the street succumbed to hypothermia Monday, as temperatures plunged into the teens.

We hear about efforts in Lane County to keep people warm during dangerously cold times of year. Groups like St. Vincent De Paul are providing warming shelters from Dec. 1 to March 31 this year, longer than ever before thanks to a bump in state funding.

Ashland also provides cold-weather shelters. Our guest is William Wise, Director First Place Family Center for St. Vincent De Paul Lane County.

We'll also visit with Heidi Parker Shames, the shelter coordinator in Ashland, and Sharon Harris, a shelter volunteer.