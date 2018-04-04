Thu 8:30 | Sugar Pines Enter The Ashland Watershed Mix

The best-laid plans in forest management can go awry. Even controlled burns can get out of control, as happened not long ago in the Ashland Forest Resiliency project.

A few big trees that were meant to survive a controlled burn did not.

So project managers took up a new strategy: plant sugar pines. They used to be part of the landscape in the Ashland watershed, and fit the needs of the project--the overall intent of which is to keep catastrophic fire out of the watershed.

Sara Jones from AFR drops by with news of sugar pines and other developments in the project.