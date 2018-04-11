Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | Springtime, Sinclair, and Signals & Noise

By , & 20 minutes ago

If we had more money, we could probably turn our monthly Signals & Noise media segment into a 24-hour service. 

There's just THAT much to talk about in the media, all day and every day.  Especially since we define "media" broadly, to include everything from modern social media to books. 

Andrew Gay and Precious Yamaguchi from the Communication faculty at Southern Oregon University are our regulars.  We tee up some key issues in the media--like the promo copy all the anchors of Sinclair TV stations were required to read--and discuss. 

Join the conversation by phone or email.  
 

