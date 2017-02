It's no surprise that the White House is cracking down on illegal immigration; President Trump promised to do so, and many Americans expect a crackdown.

But Latino communities report a ripple effect: people who do want immigrants out have taken to demonstrating their feelings.

Ben Garcia at Revista Caminos, a Spanish-language magazine, is working on a piece about the people who feel emboldened to haze immigrants and minorities.

Ben joins us to talk about his findings.