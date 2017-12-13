Thu 8:30 | Shasta Living Streets Aims For Better Life

Shasta Living Streets wants to make it easier for people to get around Redding and environs without personal cars and trucks.

But the mission is bigger than that; it's about making life better in the community for everyone.

When you think about it, transportation is a huge part of how we configure our daily lives. A transportation plan that emphasizes transit and non-powered transportation would make us live differently.

Anne Wallach from Shasta Living Streets visits with details of the group's efforts.