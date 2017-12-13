Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | Shasta Living Streets Aims For Better Life

By , & 2 hours ago
Shasta Living Streets wants to make it easier for people to get around Redding and environs without personal cars and trucks. 

But the mission is bigger than that; it's about making life better in the community for everyone. 

When you think about it, transportation is a huge part of how we configure our daily lives.  A transportation plan that emphasizes transit and non-powered transportation would make us live differently. 

Anne Wallach from Shasta Living Streets visits with details of the group's efforts.   

