If you don't like the scenery in any part of our region, you don't have to travel far for a change.

Desert, ocean, mountains, forest... we've got all types of landscapes. And all kinds of things living upon them.

The flora of the Trinity Alps takes center stage in a new book by Ken DeCamp called, appropriately, Wildflowers of the Trinity Alps.

Just how different ARE the flowers up in the high country?

The author visits the studio with answers.