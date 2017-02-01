Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | The Plan To Bring Condors To The Redwoods

By & 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

At one time, the number of California condors could be counted on the hands of just three people. 

Credit U.S. Fish & Wildlife

The bird--largest land bird in North America--was that close to extinction.  Now it numbers in the hundreds, both in captivity and in the wild. 

And plans to reintroduce condors to their historic habitat continue, most notably with a plan to bring the birds to Redwood National Park. 

It's a joint project of many partners, including US Fish & Wildife, the National Park Service, and the Yurok tribe. 

Representatives from all three join us to talk about the plan. 
 

Tags: 
condors
endangered species

Related Content

Yuroks Reach Out To California Condors

By & Charlotte Duren May 6, 2014
U.S. Fish & Wildlife

There are still several steps to take, but California's North Coast could be home to California condors once again. 

The Yurok tribe recently signed agreements with state and federal agencies that might lead to releases of the big birds on Yurok ancestral land. 

Meet The Boss At The World's Only Wildlife Crime Lab In Ashland

By & May 22, 2015
U.S. Fish and Wildlife

Just about every criminal case involves physical evidence, and that physical evidence is often processed by a crime lab. 

There are more than 400 crime labs across the United States for researching crimes against people and property. 

And there is exactly ONE in the world for investigating crimes against wildlife. 

That is the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service's Forensics Lab in Ashland. 

The 6th Great Mass Extinction Explored

By & Oct 20, 2015
Johns Hopkins University Press

There's no asteroid involved, but the plants and animals of the planet Earth are going extinct at an alarming rate. 

Alarming enough that scientists refer to this period as the Sixth Great Mass Extinction. 

The blame falls squarely on people in the new book The Annihilation of Nature: Human Extinction of Birds and Mammals, by Gerardo Ceballos, Anne Ehrlich, and Paul Ehrlich. 

That last name should sound familiar: Paul Ehrlich coined the term "population explosion" and warned of its consequences decades ago. 

The three authors describe the ongoing disappearance of species, and point to the many ways in which direct action and neglect play a part.