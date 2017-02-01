Thu 8:30 | The Plan To Bring Condors To The Redwoods

At one time, the number of California condors could be counted on the hands of just three people.

The bird--largest land bird in North America--was that close to extinction. Now it numbers in the hundreds, both in captivity and in the wild.

And plans to reintroduce condors to their historic habitat continue, most notably with a plan to bring the birds to Redwood National Park.

It's a joint project of many partners, including US Fish & Wildife, the National Park Service, and the Yurok tribe.

Representatives from all three join us to talk about the plan.

