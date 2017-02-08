Thu 8:30 | Information Today: Signals & Noise

It's a weird time in the history of information. On one hand, the Internet makes so much information available so quickly, it's easy to stay informed.

On the other hand, people fight about facts and truth far more than they used to, and the president himself even referred to a news organization as "fake news" shortly before he took office.

We track the changes in the world of information in a new segment called Signals & Noise, starting today.

Our partners: the Communications department at Southern Oregon University.

Faculty members Andrew Gay and Precious Yamaguchi join us.