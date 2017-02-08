Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | Information Today: Signals & Noise

By & 9 minutes ago

It's a weird time in the history of information.  On one hand, the Internet makes so much information available so quickly, it's easy to stay informed. 

Credit Stefan Kühn, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=105738

On the other hand, people fight about facts and truth far more than they used to, and the president himself even referred to a news organization as "fake news" shortly before he took office. 

We track the changes in the world of information in a new segment called Signals & Noise, starting today. 

Our partners: the Communications department at Southern Oregon University. 

Faculty members Andrew Gay and Precious Yamaguchi join us.  

 

Tags: 
media

Related Content

Media Literacy In An Age Of Media Profusion

By & Nov 30, 2016
Wikimedia

The election season of 2016 served up surprises by the truckload. 

One of them was the realization that mass media is not so mass anymore... each of us has our own choices in media, and the choices often give plenty of opinion with facts. 

Which brings up another point: how do you KNOW when you're getting facts?  Bogus news stories on pop-up media gained traction in an already fragmented media world. 

These are issues that come up in the teaching of Andrew Gay and Precious Yamaguchi at Southern Oregon University, where Ebbi "Mohammad" Zamani is a student. 

The Bumpy Early History Of Broadcasting

By & Jun 10, 2016
HarperCollins

It's one of the sadder stories in broadcasting history: the first FM radios were rendered completely useless when the federal government MOVED the entire FM band to a different range of frequencies. 

First and most obvious question: why?  The surprising answer and the personalities involved are revealed in Scott Woolley's book The Network

Money, power, egos... all figured in the development of the industry we know and love. 