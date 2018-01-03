Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | Homeless "Out In The Cold:" Mendocino

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Thomas Quine, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Shivers_(66407679).jpg + JPArt

It has become nearly impossible to avoid noticing homeless people in just about any community of any size in our region. 

High rents, low vacancy rates, low wages... they are among a long list of contributing factors to homelessness in all corners of the "state of Jefferson." 

We explore the situation in many of the counties we serve, with a series of interviews under the banner "Out in the Cold."  We begin with Mendocino County, very rural but also very close to the San Francisco metropolitan area. 

Kate Maxwell, a reporter from the Mendocino Voice joins us to talk about the marijuana "trimmigrants" who show up for work and can't find housing.  
 

Tags: 
Homelessness

Related Content

Why So Many Students Are Homeless

By , & Nov 28, 2017
Wikipedia Commons

The State of Oregon recently reported on the numbers of homeless students in the state. 

And the figures were not encouraging: of the five districts with the highest rates of student homelessness, four are in our listening area.  Butte Falls tops the list. 

The Maslow Project works to assist homeless students in both Jackson and Josephine Counties, and seldom has to look far to find people to serve. 

Redding Mission Offers Bus Tickets To Homeless People

By , & Nov 13, 2017
Wikimedia

Communities all over the country look for ways to get people off the streets. 

Homelessness persists, despite--or perhaps because of--an improving economy. 

One answer that works on a local level is to get homeless people out of town, literally. 

Good News Rescue Mission in Redding is one of several agencies that provide transportation to send homeless people from Redding back to places where they have a support network. 

More than 100 people have used the program since the mission began offering it three years ago. 