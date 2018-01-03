Thu 8:30 | Homeless "Out In The Cold:" Mendocino

It has become nearly impossible to avoid noticing homeless people in just about any community of any size in our region.

High rents, low vacancy rates, low wages... they are among a long list of contributing factors to homelessness in all corners of the "state of Jefferson."

We explore the situation in many of the counties we serve, with a series of interviews under the banner "Out in the Cold." We begin with Mendocino County, very rural but also very close to the San Francisco metropolitan area.

Kate Maxwell, a reporter from the Mendocino Voice joins us to talk about the marijuana "trimmigrants" who show up for work and can't find housing.

