Thu 8:30 | Grants Pass Brings Opioid Addiction Treatment Home

Addictions to opioid prescription drugs are all too common in America. But facilities to treat people who've become addicted can be harder to find.

Grants Pass is an example: until this week, Josephine County residents seeking treatment had to seek it in Jackson County, a half-hour drive or more.

Grace Roots, an organization dedicated to confronting the addiction problem, opened the doors to a Grants Pass treatment center this week, and patients streamed in.

And the official opening is not until today (Jan. 12).

Clinic and board reps join us for a debrief on the center's mission.

