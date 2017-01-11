Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | Grants Pass Brings Opioid Addiction Treatment Home

By & 8 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Addictions to opioid prescription drugs are all too common in America.  But facilities to treat people who've become addicted can be harder to find. 

Credit Wikimedia

Grants Pass is an example: until this week, Josephine County residents seeking treatment had to seek it in Jackson County, a half-hour drive or more. 

Grace Roots, an organization dedicated to confronting the addiction problem, opened the doors to a Grants Pass treatment center this week, and patients streamed in. 

And the official opening is not until today (Jan. 12). 

Clinic and board reps join us for a debrief on the center's mission.   
 

Tags: 
opioid addiction
prescription drugs

Related Content

Oregon Doctors Get Aggressive On Opioid Addictions

By & May 18, 2016
Calvero/Wikimedia

By the latest figures, Oregon has the second highest rate of opioid drug addiction of any state.  People who would never think of taking heroin by needle have no problem taking its cousin in pill form. 

Doctors in the state joined forces years ago in what's now called Oregon Pain Guidance, which offers a public forum on pain management Thursday (May 19th) in Medford. 

Sam Quiñones is featured, for his profile of addiction in the heartland in Dreamland

Inside JPR's "Silent Epidemic"

By , & Jul 5, 2015
Public Domain

The search for pain relief is turning respectable members of the community into drug addicts.

It's happened for years, since the introduction of the highly effective and highly addictive opioid pain killers, like Oxycontin and Vicodin. 

Doctors are now trying to limit prescriptions to them, but that's sent some people turning to heroin for relief. 

JPR reporter Liam Moriarty researched the issue in a series of reports, "Silent Epidemic."