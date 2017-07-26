Thu 8:30 | Cyber Expert Discusses Current Threats

Before you click on that cute GIF of the fuzzy kitten, you might want to hear a few words from Mike Ahmadi.

He is well acquainted with the baits and lures used by hackers to get people to surrender critical information over the web, sometimes real money.

Southern Oregon University was recently victimized in a scam that resulted in nearly $2 Million dollars being wired to a fraudster by mistake.

Mike Ahmadi sees such activity all the time in his job helping big companies protect their computers and all the information they hold.

He joins us with an overview of current and potential cyber-security threats.

