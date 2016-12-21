Thu 8:30 | Compass Radio: Making Ends Meet

Finding the way to mental health is no simple feat for many people.

With Compass Radio, we hear directly from members of the Compass House in Medford, which provides services and a community for people with a history of mental illness.

Compass Radio is a series about what it's like to meet the challenges of mental illness, and this month we focus on money issues, and how some Medford residents make financial ends meet with very little income.

The series is co-produced by the Exchange and Bryce Harding of Compass House.

