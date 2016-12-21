Thu 8 AM | Underground History: Grand Ronde Reservation Digs

It's a little cold to be digging in the ground at the moment, but at least we have our summer memories.

And that's the focus of this month's Underground History segment, with Mark Tveskov of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (Chelsea Rose is away).

Mark brings in a couple of guests to talk about the summer archaeology program at the Grande Ronde Reservation.

It brings archaeologists and tribal members together to search for artifacts using techniques in harmony with tribal values.

Sara Gonzalez from the Unversity of Washington visits, with Briece Edwards from the Grand Ronde Historic Preservation Office.