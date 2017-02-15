Thu 8 AM | Underground History: Chinese Chronicles In Southern Oregon

Related Program: 
It is only appropriate that Southern Oregon's largest observance of Chinese New Year takes place in Jacksonville. 

The historic city was home to a significant Chinese population, back in the days when Jacksonville was a mining center and the county seat. 

Our in-house archaeologists from the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology have explored that period in history through digs in Jacksonville. 

And Mark Tveskov and Chelsea Rose return with another installment of "Underground History," with guest David Lei.  He is a featured speaker in Chinese New Year ceremonies this weekend (February 18). 

We discuss dig artifacts, Chinese exclusion laws in old Oregon, and more.  

 

