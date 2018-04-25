Thu 8 AM | Underground History: Balloon Bombs Remembered

The fears of a Japanese attack on the mainland United States actually came true during the second World War. But no one knew it at the time.

The discovery of a balloon bomb near Bly, Oregon in the spring of 1945 resulted in the deaths of six people.

That case and others were kept under wraps by government censors at the time.

Our Underground History segment with the archaeologists of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) focuses on the balloon bombings this month.

Niles Reynolds of the Klamath County Museums is our guest, along with our SOULA regulars, Chelsea Rose and Mark Tveskov.