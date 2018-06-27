Related Program: 
Thu 8 AM | Underground History: Back To The Bhagwan

By Chelsea Rose & Mark Tveskov
    Rajneesh drives by the flock at the ranch, 1982.
    © 2003 Samvado Gunnar Kossatz

The Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and his followers are gone from Oregon, but absolutely not forgotten.  The religious leader set up camp on a ranch in Wasco County in the early 80s, and captured attention and headlines and law enforcement scrutiny. 

What began as a "free love" movement turned darker, including attempts to kill key officials and members of the public. 

This month's edition of Underground History, our regular soiree with the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology, covers the after-the-fact investigation of Rajneeshpuram. 

Matthew Cowan of the Oregon Historical Society played a part in the creation of the recent Netflix documentary about the Rajneeshees. 

Dennis Griffin is the state archaelogist who did some work on the ranch. 

They are our guests, along with our SOULA regulars, Chelsea Rose and Mark Tveskov.  

 

