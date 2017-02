First comes Valentine's Day, then comes "Shakespeare in Love."

A play based on the movie by that name is among the offerings at this year's season of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, fast approaching.

Previews of the season's first plays begin on February 17th (""in Love"" on the 18th).

It is another big and ambitious season at OSF; its director of literary development and dramaturgy, Amrita Ramanan, visits.

She is joined by dramaturg Martine Kei Green-Rogers.