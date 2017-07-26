Related Program: 
Thu 8 AM | "Safe Routes To Schools" Gets Oregon Transpo Money

Buses, bikes, and other non-car forms of transportation got some funding in the transportation package passed by the Oregon legislature in early July. 

Credit Irangilaneh, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=28439014

There's even money for transportation that does not necessarily involve wheels of any kind: Safe Routes to School

The program to make the streets around schools safer for walking and biking children got dedicated funding for the first time. 

But while nobody's sniffing at $10 Million dollars a year (and more in a few years), there are limits to how the money can be spent. 

We get the details from Jenna Stanke Marmon and Amanda Pietz of ODOT, the Oregon Department of Transportation. 
 

