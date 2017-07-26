Thu 8 AM | "Safe Routes To Schools" Gets Oregon Transpo Money

Buses, bikes, and other non-car forms of transportation got some funding in the transportation package passed by the Oregon legislature in early July.

There's even money for transportation that does not necessarily involve wheels of any kind: Safe Routes to School.

The program to make the streets around schools safer for walking and biking children got dedicated funding for the first time.

But while nobody's sniffing at $10 Million dollars a year (and more in a few years), there are limits to how the money can be spent.

We get the details from Jenna Stanke Marmon and Amanda Pietz of ODOT, the Oregon Department of Transportation.

