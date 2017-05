Volkswagen messed up, and now the state of Oregon benefits.

The German car builder admitted to designing diesel cars to trick emissions testing equipment, then apologized and agreed to pay out millions in restitution.

Oregon's share is more than $70 Million, and the state is now taking public input on how to best spend the money making the air cleaner.

Kevin Downing is in charge of planning for the state Department of Environmental Quality; he is our guest.