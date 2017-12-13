Thu 8 AM | Oregon Groups Work To Preserve Oak Savannas

Our region is home to plenty of magnificent and beautiful natural features. But not all are equally valuable in the eyes of the beholders.

Where tall conifer forests inspire, scrubbier and drier lands may not impress as much. But they are important ecosystems, too... like the oak savannas of the region.

The Klamath Bird Observatory joined forces with other groups to rehab areas where oaks are the important plant species.

And it makes a difference to the birds, among others. KBO's Jaime Stephens and Caitlyn Gillespie join us with details.

