Thu 8 AM | OR-7's Grandpups Thrill California

The world-famous wolf who has several names and answers to none of them has a new one: Grandpa. OR-7, also known as Journey, is the famous wandering gray wolf who moved to our part of the world and found a mate and started a family.

Now one of OR-7's offspring is the male head of the recently discovered Lassen pack, California's second known wolf pack (the Shasta pack is the other).

This is just the latest step on wolves reestablishing a presence on their historic range, a range from which they'd been absent for most of a century.

Pete Sigura of California Fish and Wildlife gives us details on wolf activities.