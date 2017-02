It looks really pretty on exterior walls--think universities and Wrigley Field--but English ivy is a pest.

It is not a plant indigenous to our region, and ivy causes problems for native plants, including trees in the forest.

It's a greater problem in the moister forests of the North Coast, where the No Ivy League has worked to eradicate it for several years.

Reps from the No Ivy League and the National Park Service visit with details of their efforts.