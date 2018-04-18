Related Program: 
Thu 8 AM | On The Fringe: Ashland Prepares For OFF

  • OFF 2017 at Emigrant Lake, near Ashland.
    Oregon Fringe Festival

The very first Fringe Festival, in Edinburgh, Scotland, was born of frustration: many performers were denied participation in the Edinburgh International Festival.  So they performed anyway, on the fringes of the big festival. 

Now fringe festivals have popped up all over the world, giving expression to art forms and artists willing to push the boundaries of their genres. 

Southern Oregon University hosts another edition of the Oregon Fringe Festival (acronym gold: OFF) April 24-29 on the campus in Ashland.  The 2018 festival offers theatre, music, visual arts, and more. 

Festival curator Jared Brown drops by with some fellow festival collaborators. 
 

