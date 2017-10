A few gasps probably arose from the first crowd to see "Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo" in performance.

It's a group of all men, dressed in ballet costumes normally worn by women.

A recent documentary film about the troupe, "Rebels On Pointe," is the work of Southern Oregon University alum Bobbi Jo Hart. The film shows at Varsity World Film Week in Ashland, which also coincides with Rogue Valley Pride Week.

Bobbi Jo Hart visits to talk about her project.