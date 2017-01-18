Thu 8 AM | Environmental Group Concerned About EPA Boss-Designate

The Oregon Environmental Council is a non-partisan non-profit focused on the environmental health of living things in Oregon. That's rather like the mission of the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

But OEC is concerned with President-Elect Trump's choice to head the EPA, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt. Pruitt is a climate change denier who has taken the EPA to court on several occasions.

OEC's Health Outreach Director, Jen Coleman, has many stories to tell about environmental successes in Oregon and how she hopes they'll continue under new EPA leadership.

She visits with her thoughts.

