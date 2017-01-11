Related Program: 
Thu 8 AM | Dollars Flow To Water Project On North Coast

It's a good time to be a fish on the North Coast.  Or at least a good time to be a person who wants fish to thrive on the North Coast. 

Credit John R. McMillan/NOAA Fisheries

The Martin Slough project is on the verge of receiving funding to reduce flooding and enhance fish habitat along the slough that winds through the south end of Eureka. 

The project involves the Redwood Community Action Agency, NOAA Fisheries, the federal agency, and the state Coastal Conservancy

Our guests: Elijah Portugal from RCCA, Bob Pagliuco from NOAA, and Joel Gerwein from the Coastal Conservancy.      
 

