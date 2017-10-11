Thu 8 AM | Congress, Timber Industry Fight Canadian Lumber

It's not quite a trade war; not yet, anyway. But there are bad feelings between the United States and Canada over softwood lumber.

The stuff used to build our houses comes across the border with Canadian subsidies, says the U.S. Lumber Coalition.

And the United States is ready to slap tariffs up to 27% on the Canadian lumber as a result. Oregon mill towns might see some relief, welcome news to Swanson Lumber in Glendale.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden supports action on the Canadian lumber.

We hear from the senator and Steve Swanson.