Thu 8 AM | Ashland Works Toward "10 by 20" Electric Goals

It's been more than a year since the Ashland City Council passed the "10 by 20" ordinance. It was a citizen idea to require the city to generate 10 percent of its power by the year 2020.

The council adopted the ordinance rather than hold a public vote on it. But passing ordinances and building electric facilities are two different things, with a number of obstacles on the building part.

We get an update on putting a major solar installation on city property.

Ashland's Interim Electric Utility Director Tom McBartlett visits, along with Adam Hanks, Interim Assistant to the City Administrator.