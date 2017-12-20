Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | Ashland Works Toward "10 by 20" Electric Goals

It's been more than a year since the Ashland City Council passed the "10 by 20" ordinance.  It was a citizen idea to require the city to generate 10 percent of its power by the year 2020. 

The council adopted the ordinance rather than hold a public vote on it.  But passing ordinances and building electric facilities are two different things, with a number of obstacles on the building part. 

We get an update on putting a major solar installation on city property. 

Ashland's Interim Electric Utility Director Tom McBartlett visits, along with Adam Hanks, Interim Assistant to the City Administrator.  

