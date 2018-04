South Medford High School graduate Laura VanZee Taylor suffered from depression and anxiety as a young woman.

So she's aware of the confusion and stigma that attaches to mental illness, especially in young people.

Her documentary "I Am Maris," screening at this week's Ashland Independent Film Festival, features 17-year-old Maris Degener, yoga instructor who has dealt with anorexia.

Laura VanZee Taylor visits with news of finding Maris and making the film.