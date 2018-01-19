Taking A Last Minute Look At Oregon's Measure 101

If you haven’t voted yet in the special election on Oregon’s ballot Measure 101, you still have time. It’s too late to mail your ballot, but you have until 8 o’clock Tuesday evening to get it to an official ballot drop-box.

The measure is a complicated topic that involves how Oregon pays to provide health insurance to some of its most vulnerable residents. Kristian Foden-Vencil covers health care for Oregon Public Broadcasting. He talks with JPR’s Liam Moriarty to help explain what voters are deciding.

As of Friday, only 26 percent of the eligible ballots had been returned … Here's how to locate an official ballot drop-box in your area.