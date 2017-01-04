Supply Of Blood Is Low Because Of Bad Weather, Holidays

The combination of winter weather and holidays means a shortage for blood banks in the northwest. The Red Cross has issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donors because of a nationwide scarcity.

Casey Zerbe with Lane Blood Center in Eugene says their inventory had been recovering from the slowdown during the holidays when the snowstorm hit today [Wednesday]. That meant many of their regular donors were not able to come in.

“We always want everyone to be safe. But if you are able to come in we are seeking O-positive at this time.”

Zerbe says those who are able to come to the blood center or one of their bloodmobiles are encouraged to do so.

