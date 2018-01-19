Subsidized Passenger Train Ridership Declines After Derailment

State-subsidized ridership of Amtrak passenger trains has plummeted in the past month since an Amtrak train derailment just south of Tacoma, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

That's significant to taxpayers because the state subsidizes each ride to the tune of about $118. The fewer tickets riders buy, the greater the amount that the state has to chip in, said Hal Gard, ODOT rail and public transit division administrator.

