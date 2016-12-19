Stories Alive Ep. 1604: Jack Frost’s Riddle

It is officially winter, and we have a mystery episode sure to warm up a chilly day! Jack Frost is up to his old tricks, causing wintery mischief in the Story Machine. Help Randal the Reading Rat and Bolt solve the riddle before the Story Machine is covered in frost and ice! In this episode you'll hear a dinosaur and a robot become friends in ZAP!, by first grader Krishna Kol Am; a brave fairy save the day in The Fairy Kingdom and the Potion by fifth grader Teah Walkup; and a group of dino friends deal with hot lava in T-Rex Eats Hot Lava by kindergartener Soren Carstenson.