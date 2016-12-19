Related Program: 
Stories Alive

Stories Alive Ep. 1604: Jack Frost’s Riddle

By Dec 19, 2016
Stories Alive
  • T-Rex Eats Hot Lava
    T-Rex Eats Hot Lava
    Soren Carstenson, Kindergarten

It is officially winter, and we have a mystery episode sure to warm up a chilly day! Jack Frost is up to his old tricks, causing wintery mischief in the Story Machine. Help Randal the Reading Rat and Bolt solve the riddle before the Story Machine is covered in frost and ice! In this episode you'll hear a dinosaur and a robot become friends in ZAP!, by first grader Krishna Kol Am; a brave fairy save the day in The Fairy Kingdom and the Potion by fifth grader Teah Walkup; and a group of dino friends deal with hot lava in T-Rex Eats Hot Lava by kindergartener Soren Carstenson.

stories alive

Stories Alive Ep. 1603: Dot and the Lump in the Rug

By Nov 18, 2016
Elsa Finney, 2nd grade

Oh no! The Story Machine is jammed with tons of stories, and Randal the Reading Rat and his friend Gear need help reading them all. Who will help?! In this episode we hear ninja dragons fighting crime in Electro the Ninja Dragon by Soren Vaughn-Brown, age 6; a tiny mouse go on an adventure in Dot and the Lump in the Rug by Elsa Finney, 2nd grade; and an alien searching the universe for a friend in Mr. Goo by Davis Willeby, age 8.

Stories Alive Ep. 1602: The Haunted Story Machine

By Oct 23, 2016
Sylvia Fox, Kindergarten

Halloween is just around the corner, and we have a spooky little mystery for you!  On this episode, you'll hear stories about all people, or creatures, helping each other! Listen in to group of pumpkins looking for a home in "The Pumpkin Patch" by 1st grader Bella Cureno; a puppy in need of help in "The Dog Who Got Lost In The Woods," by kindergartner Sylvia Fox; a Halloween poem read by our young author Sophia DiMaggio; and one creature's search for a magic cure in "The Colorless Unicorn" by Bella Jones, 2nd grade.

Stories Alive Ep. 1601: Robo Trobo and the Talking Toilet

By Sep 1, 2016

Welcome to the first Stories Alive Podcast! Each episode features original stories written by young authors, transformed into audio-theater for you to enjoy!  On this episode, you'll hear stories about all types of adventures, including going to a new school! Listen in to a lizard saving the day in "Sean and the Lawnmower," by 2nd grader Madison Sink; a girl using her special magic as she enters a new school in "Sadie's Inner Magic," by 11 year old Fiona Cutler, and the amazing adventure of "Robo Trobo and the Talking Toilets," by 1st grader, Kechoa Pech.