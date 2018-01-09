Steve Bannon Out At Breitbart News

Former White House political strategist Steve K. Bannon has stepped down from Breitbart News Network, a conservative website for which he had served as executive chairman.

The announcement had been widely rumored and anticipated since Bannon was quoted in author Michael Wolff 's new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, which was critical of President Trump.

Breitbart CEO Larry Solov said, "Steve is a valued part of our legacy, and we will always be grateful for his contributions and what he has helped us to accomplish."

"I'm proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform," said Bannon.

This story will be updated.

