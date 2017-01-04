Snow Storm Pounds Central, Southern Oregon

The snow that fell steadily on the Rogue Valley floor Tuesday and left many roads glazed with ice is expected to continue into Wednesday.

But forecasters say a brief respite from winter weather is expected later in the week.

Up to a foot of snow was reported to have fallen Tuesday in East Medford, and a winter weather advisory remains in effect for much of Jackson County until 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning remains in effect for the surrounding hillsides. By late morning, up to 3 more inches of snow could fall in Medford, Ashland and Grants Pass, and up to 18 more inches could fall higher up along the Siskiyou Pass and around Crater Lake.

“Then in the Rogue Valley it should start to lighten up and maybe even stop,” said meteorologist Brad Schaaf.

