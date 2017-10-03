Service Alert for Rythm & News in Mount Shasta

The Rhythm & News service will be off the air part of the day Tuesday, October 3rd while our engineer works on repairing the antennae which was damaged by ice last winter. We expect service to be restored later this afternoon, however the service may continue to have intermittent issues through the rest of the week as the team complete's repairs.

In the meantime many listeners in Mount Shasta may be able to pick up the Rhythm & News service from Redding on 89.7 FM or you can listen to any of our three services using the listen live feature at the top of the page.

Thanks for your patience!