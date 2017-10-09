Service Alert for Classics & News in Grants Pass

The Classics & News service in Grants Pass is experiencing static. Our engineer is working to restore the service and the repairs will require specialty equipment that will take time to build. We have ordered the parts and expect to receive them in the next two months. Once we have the parts our engineer will make the changes needed to improve the signal quality.

In the meantime you can listen to all three of our services using the listen live feature at ijpr.org.

Thanks for your patience while we work on this issue!