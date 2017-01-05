Service Alert Across the Listening Area

Our King Mt. translator has had a power outage for the last several days and we have been operating from a back up generator. Pacific Power has not been able to access the downed power lines due to the snow levels. Our generator is running low on fuel and if it runs out before power is restored service may go down for the following areas:

Coos County

Curry County

Douglas County

Josephine County

Happy Camp - Classics & News

Scotts Valley - Classics & News

Crescent City - Classics & News

If service goes down you can hear any of our three services using our listen live feature at the top of the page.