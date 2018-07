Our Rhythm & News service is currently off the air in Mt. Shasta. Our engineer will diagnose the issue and restore service as soon as possible.

In the meantime, you can listen to our Rhythm & News service on 89.7 FM. You can also use our Listen Live feature located at the top of the page to stream any of our services. If you have a smart phone or tablet, we encourage you to try our app.

Thanks for your patience!