Sera Cahoone Live Session Monday, April 23rd at 2pm

On Monday, April 23rd at 2pm, JPR welcomes Sera Cahoone into the studios for a live session on Open Air.

Across her four critically-acclaimed albums, Seattle artist Sera Cahoone has become known for creating stirring, hushed Americana music that embodies raw emotionalism. Her songs have always been the sort that grab the listener by the collar and pull them close. And yet fans may not even realize they’ve yet been held at arm’s length until they hear the revisited arrangements on her new, forthcoming EP, The Flora String Sessions, due for release on April 20th.

The Flora String Sessions revisits some of Cahoone’s most beloved fan favorites from across her remarkable career, with just her starkly honest vocals and guitar plus violin, viola, and cello. It’s somewhat of a greatest hits collection, albeit with more intimate, stunningly beautiful arrangements by Led to Sea violist Alex Guy. The trio Guy assembled to support Cahoone on this effort serves to augment the space between notes, drawing the listener into the essence of heart-rending selections like “Couch Song” (from 2006’s Sera Cahoone), “Baker Lake” (from 2008’s Only as the Day Is Long), and “Worry All Your Life” (from 2012’s Deer Creek Canyon).

Cahoone speaks to the genesis of the track saying "I wrote Baker Lake in a little cabin in Spooner, Wisconsin. It's one of my favorite places to go and one of my favorite songs I've ever written. The cabin is on a tiny lake called Baker Lake in the middle of the woods. There are no humans around but plenty of wildlife. The song is about a relationship breaking but not giving up because there is still so much love and possibility. Hearing what Alex Guy composed for the song just blew me away. The strings were able to convey the song's sadness and also the hope in a way I didn't know was possible."

Tune in Monday, April 23rd at 2pm for a live session with Sera Cahoone on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."

Sera Cahoone performs Sunday night, April 22nd at the Axe & Fiddle in Cottage Grove, and Monday night, April 23rd at Oberon's in Ashland.