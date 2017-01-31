Senator Merkley Vows To Filibuster SCOTUS Nominee

Oregon Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley says he’ll filibuster President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee — no matter who it is.

Oregon Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley says he’ll filibuster President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee — no matter who it is. Merkley says that the Senate abrogated its responsibility last year by not considering President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland.

The senator says he’s taking a personal stand:

“What’s the next time a president is told two years into his term that the majority is not going to allow him to have consideration of his or her nominee? It’s a huge mistake that the Republicans made, it failed to honor their oath of office, and we have to take a stand to draw attention to that.”

President Trump has said he’ll announce his Supreme Court nominee Tuesday at 5:00.

A seat on the court has been vacant since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia last February.

Copyright 2017 OPB

