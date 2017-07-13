Senate Republicans Release New Health Care Bill

Senate Republicans unveiled a new bill Thursday to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. But Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell is still struggling to round up the 50 votes needed to pass it. President Trump said Wednesday night that he will be “very angry” if the bill does not pass.

NPR congressional reporter Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about the details and the politics of the new bill.

