Senate Panel Backs Becerra Confirmation

Gov. Jerry Brown testifies before the Senate Rules Committee on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, in support of his nominee for Attorney General, Rep. Xavier Becerra (D-Los Angeles), next to Brown. At right is Senate President pro Tem Kevin de León.

Ben Adler / Capital Public Radio

Gov. Jerry Brown’s nominee for California Attorney General continues to breeze through the confirmation process.

A state Senate committee approved Democratic Rep. Xavier Becerra (D-Los Angeles) on Wednesday after a five-hour hearing. The Assembly approved Becerra’s nomination last week.

The most persistent line of questioning came from Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), who tried three different times to pin Becerra down on whether the congressman would run for a full term as Attorney General in 2018. Both Becerra and De León have been mentioned as possible candidates for governor or U.S. Senate next year.

Becerra repeatedly dodged the question before finally indicating he would.

“It is my full intent to serve in this position for as long as I am able to by statute, force of law in the state of California, which would be far more than two years.”

The post opened up when former Attorney General Kamala Harris won a U.S. Senate seat.

Becerra now awaits final approval from the full Senate. De León's office says a vote could come as soon as Monday.