Seattle, Portland See Biggest Increase In Home Prices Nationwide

Seattle and Portland have seen the biggest increase in home prices among 20 of the largest metropolitan areas nationwide.

According to data from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller, Seattle has seen a 12.3 percent increase in home prices year-over-year in March, the highest of all 20 metro areas.

Seattle was followed by Portland, where home prices increased 9.2 percent year-over-year. Home prices in Dallas increased 8.6 percent.

That’s compared to cities like San Francisco, the epicenter of an infamous housing affordability crisis. San Francisco saw a 5.1 percent year-over-year increase in home prices.

According to the new data, an unusually low inventory of homes for sale accounts for the rise in prices.

Seattle has seen a 1.79 percent monthly change in its home price NSA index. That index indicates the changes in the total value of all existing single-family housing stock.

Portland, meanwhile, has seen a 1.26 percent monthly change. Nationally, that number is 0.98 percent.

The analysis adds there is no telling when rising prices and mortgage rates will force a housing slowdown. Seattle and Portland were also compared to cities like Las Vegas, San Diego, New York, Miami, Atlanta and Chicago.

