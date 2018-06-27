SCOTUS Ruling Prohibits Mandatory Union Dues For Public Employees

The U.S. Supreme Court’s Wednesday ruling to prohibit mandatory union dues for public employees could affect more than 400,000 workers in Oregon and Washington.

The widely anticipated 5-4 decision is a big setback for the public employee unions that are major political forces in the two states. The decision could lead to a decline in the number of workers who pay dues and in campaign spending by organized labor.

The court ruled in Janus v. AFSCME that state and local government workers represented by organized labor no longer have to pay dues if they don’t want to belong to a union.

Oregon and Washington are among 22 states around the country that require workers to pay “fair-share” dues — even if they didn’t want to belong to a union. Another state, Missouri, had scheduled an August vote on whether to go ahead with legislation that abolished mandatory dues.

Oregon has about 145,000 government workers covered by union contracts while Washington has more than 290,000, according to Unionstats.com, an academic website that tracks union membership. Workers who decline to join the unions that represent them are required to pay fees that aren't supposed to include costs of political activities. Typically, those fees are about 80 percent of what union members pay.

For more than two years, organized labor has braced itself for a ruling of this kind from the Supreme Court. The court had appeared to be ready to rule against the unions until Justice Antonin Scalia died in early 2016, leaving the remaining justices deadlocked 4-4.

Officials with the three major public employee unions in Oregon have repeatedly said in recent months that they can stem their membership decline by persuading workers the best way to protect their wages and benefits is through continued union support.

“I think the better we are at engaging and reaching our members, the better off we are going to be when Janus hits,” said Stacy Chamberlain, executive director of Oregon AFSCME, in a 2017 interview with the Northwest Labor Press.

Public employee unions run sophisticated operations in both states. In Oregon, for instance, the unions created a year-round political operation, Our Oregon, that serves as an organizing tool for several progressive groups. And that’s angered many workers who complain that they are being forced to support unions who they disagree with politically.

In 2016, Our Oregon put a major business tax proposal, Measure 97, on the state’s ballot and raised nearly $17 million for the campaign — almost all from public employee unions.

Business groups contributed far more in opposition and the measure failed at the polls. But in the same year, the unions did play a key financial role in helping the Democrats maintain control of the Oregon Legislature and gain full control of the Washington Legislature.

Under Janus, the Illinois Economic Policy Institute, a pro-union think tank, estimated that the loss of mandatory union dues would lead to a drop of more than 8 percent in union membership in the two states.

Oregon’s largest union, Local 503 of Service Employees International Union, has already had to confront the issue of lost mandatory dues for about half of its 58,000 members. That’s because the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2014 that home-health care workers – who are privately employed but funded by the state – don’t have to pay union dues. After an initial drop in membership, SEIU officials say they’ve been able to keep up membership among their home health-care workers. However, they’ve refused to release specific numbers.

Union critics have already filed two lawsuits in Oregon arguing against compulsory union dues for public employees. One of them is on behalf of Debora Nearman, a state Department Fish and Wildlife employee who is married to Rep. Mike Nearman, R-Independence. She is represented by Local 503 and charges that her constitutional rights are being violated because she was forced to support the union at the same time it was spending more than $50,000 in an unsuccessful effort to defeat her husband in 2016.

Backers of the lawsuits say their goal is to use the lawsuits as vehicles to quickly implement the Janus decision.

Aaron Withe, Oregon director of the Freedom Foundation, said his group has been fighting to ensure that union members know their rights to seek reimbursement of dues used for political purposes.

Withe also charged that SEIU has made it hard for home-health care workers to drop their union memberships, and predicted that the unions would continue to use some of these same techniques in the wake of the Janus decision.

Union officials deny that is the case. And one prominent Oregon Democratic politician, Senate Majority Leader Ginny Burdick of Portland, quickly decried the decision within minutes of its release.

“This decision,” Burdick said in a statement, “harms workers everywhere — whether they belong to unions or not — in their ability to achieve the American dream of a living wage, retirement security, health care and ability to care for loved ones."

